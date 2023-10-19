Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
USDA Issues Disaster Declaration For 33 Texas Counties

 

 

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

Impacted Area: Texas

Triggering Disaster #1: Excessive Heat

Application Deadline: May 29, 2024

Primary Counties Eligible:

 

Anderson Archer Baylor Bexar
Blanco Brown Burnet Caldwell
Comal Deaf Smith Ellis Fannin
Foard Gillespie Grayson Hardeman
Haskell Hays Henderson Houston
Kaufman Kendall Lampasas Leon
Limestone McLennan Madison Navarro
Rockwall Runnels Stonewall Van Zandt
Wilbarger

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

 

Angelina Atascosa Bandera Bastrop
Bell Bosque Brazos Callahan
Castro Cherokee Childress Clay
Coke Coleman Collin Comanche
Concho Cooke Coryell Cottle
Dallas Delta Denton Dickens
Eastland Falls Fayette Fisher
Freestone Gonzales Grimes Guadalupe
Hamilton Hill Hunt Jack
Johnson Jones Kent Keff
Kimble King Knox Lamar
Llano McCulloch Mason Medina
Mills Nolan Oldham Parmer
Potter Rains Randall Robertson
San Saba Shackelford Smith Tarrant
Taylor Throckmorton Tom Green Travis
Trinity Walker Wichita Williamson
Wilson Wood Young

 

New Mexico: Curry and Quay

Oklahoma: Bryan, Harmon, Jackson, Love, Marshall, and Tillman

 

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery ToolDisaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

