USDA Issues Disaster Declaration For 33 Texas Counties

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
Impacted Area: Texas
Triggering Disaster #1: Excessive Heat
Application Deadline: May 29, 2024
Primary Counties Eligible:
|Anderson
|Archer
|Baylor
|Bexar
|Blanco
|Brown
|Burnet
|Caldwell
|Comal
|Deaf Smith
|Ellis
|Fannin
|Foard
|Gillespie
|Grayson
|Hardeman
|Haskell
|Hays
|Henderson
|Houston
|Kaufman
|Kendall
|Lampasas
|Leon
|Limestone
|McLennan
|Madison
|Navarro
|Rockwall
|Runnels
|Stonewall
|Van Zandt
|Wilbarger
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
|Angelina
|Atascosa
|Bandera
|Bastrop
|Bell
|Bosque
|Brazos
|Callahan
|Castro
|Cherokee
|Childress
|Clay
|Coke
|Coleman
|Collin
|Comanche
|Concho
|Cooke
|Coryell
|Cottle
|Dallas
|Delta
|Denton
|Dickens
|Eastland
|Falls
|Fayette
|Fisher
|Freestone
|Gonzales
|Grimes
|Guadalupe
|Hamilton
|Hill
|Hunt
|Jack
|Johnson
|Jones
|Kent
|Keff
|Kimble
|King
|Knox
|Lamar
|Llano
|McCulloch
|Mason
|Medina
|Mills
|Nolan
|Oldham
|Parmer
|Potter
|Rains
|Randall
|Robertson
|San Saba
|Shackelford
|Smith
|Tarrant
|Taylor
|Throckmorton
|Tom Green
|Travis
|Trinity
|Walker
|Wichita
|Williamson
|Wilson
|Wood
|Young
New Mexico: Curry and Quay
Oklahoma: Bryan, Harmon, Jackson, Love, Marshall, and Tillman
More Resources
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
