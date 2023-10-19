USDA Issues Disaster Declaration For 33 Texas Counties

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

Impacted Area : Texas

Triggering Disaster #1: Excessive Heat

Application Deadline : May 29, 2024

Primary Counties Eligible:

Anderson Archer Baylor Bexar Blanco Brown Burnet Caldwell Comal Deaf Smith Ellis Fannin Foard Gillespie Grayson Hardeman Haskell Hays Henderson Houston Kaufman Kendall Lampasas Leon Limestone McLennan Madison Navarro Rockwall Runnels Stonewall Van Zandt Wilbarger

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Angelina Atascosa Bandera Bastrop Bell Bosque Brazos Callahan Castro Cherokee Childress Clay Coke Coleman Collin Comanche Concho Cooke Coryell Cottle Dallas Delta Denton Dickens Eastland Falls Fayette Fisher Freestone Gonzales Grimes Guadalupe Hamilton Hill Hunt Jack Johnson Jones Kent Keff Kimble King Knox Lamar Llano McCulloch Mason Medina Mills Nolan Oldham Parmer Potter Rains Randall Robertson San Saba Shackelford Smith Tarrant Taylor Throckmorton Tom Green Travis Trinity Walker Wichita Williamson Wilson Wood Young

New Mexico: Curry and Quay

Oklahoma: Bryan, Harmon, Jackson, Love, Marshall, and Tillman

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

