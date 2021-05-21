" /> USDA OK’s Increased Food Benefits For Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
USDA OK’s Increased Food Benefits For Texas

6 hours ago

The US Department of Agriculture has approved the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s request for a second round of pandemic electronic benefit transfer food benefits. Families with children on either free or reduced-price school meals will receive up to $1200 per child. The actual amount will be based on the number of days the child received remote instruction during this past school year. In all, HHSC will provide more than $2.5 billion dollars in benefits to about 3.7-million eligible children throughout the state.

