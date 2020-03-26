USDA Open By Phone Only

USDA SERVICE CENTERS OPEN FOR BUSINESS BY PHONE APPOINTMENT ONLY

U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers nationwide will continue to conduct business but by phone only. Fieldwork will continue with appropriate social distancing as precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. While program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with producers by phone and using online tools whenever possible. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with U-S-D-A’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call to schedule a phone appointment.

U-S-D-A continues looking at the flexibilities to deliver programs on behalf of producers, just as they have in past situations, such as natural disasters. Farmers and ranchers are resilient, and USDA will continue to deliver disaster assistance, safety net, farm loans, and conservation programs that keep American agriculture in business today and long into the future.

For the most current updates on available services and Service Center status, visit farmers-dot-gov-slash-coronavirus.