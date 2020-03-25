" /> USDA Rural Development Contact Information During COVID-19 Crisis – EastTexasRadio.com
USDA Rural Development Contact Information During COVID-19 Crisis

10 mins ago

 

USDA Rural Development in Texas is working to ensure the safety, security, and health of the public and our employees while continuing to provide excellent customer service.

Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on limiting the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, we are now in enterprise-wide remote operational status. USDA Rural Development is open for business and looks forward to continuing our vital work supporting our customers who live and work in rural America.

The Texas Rural Development team will continue delivering programs and offering the highest level of customer service. Customers and stakeholders can reach employees using the contact information below.

Thank you,

Rural Development Texas

Contact us by phone:

Texas State Office: 254-742-9700         Fredericksburg Area Office: 830-997-8902

Abilene Area Office: 325-690-6162        Georgetown Area Office: 512-863-6502

Alice Area Office: 361-668-8361          Hebbronville Area Office: 361-527-3253

Amarillo Area Office: 806-468-8600        Henderson Area Office: 903-657-8221

Angleton Area Office: 979-549-0215       Hillsboro Area Office: 254-582-7328

Brownwood Area Office: 325-643-1585     Huntsville Area Office: 936-291-1901

Bryan Area Office: 979-846-0548         Lubbock Area Office: 806-785-5644

Canton Area Office: 903-567-6051        Lufkin Area Office: 936-634-9900

Decatur Area Office: 940-627-3531        McKinney Area Office: 972-542-0081

Edinburg Area Office: 956-383-4928       Mount Pleasant Area Office: 903-572-5411

Edna Area Office: 361-782-7151          Ozona Area Office: 325-392-2301

El Paso Area Office: 915-855-1229        Seguin Area Office: 830-433-6367

Fort Stockton Area Office: 432-336-7585   Uvalde Area Office: 830-278-9503

