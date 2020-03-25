USDA Rural Development Contact Information During COVID-19 Crisis

USDA Rural Development in Texas is working to ensure the safety, security, and health of the public and our employees while continuing to provide excellent customer service.

Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on limiting the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, we are now in enterprise-wide remote operational status. USDA Rural Development is open for business and looks forward to continuing our vital work supporting our customers who live and work in rural America.

The Texas Rural Development team will continue delivering programs and offering the highest level of customer service. Customers and stakeholders can reach employees using the contact information below.

Thank you,

Rural Development Texas

Contact us by phone:

Texas State Office: 254-742-9700 Fredericksburg Area Office: 830-997-8902

Abilene Area Office: 325-690-6162 Georgetown Area Office: 512-863-6502

Alice Area Office: 361-668-8361 Hebbronville Area Office: 361-527-3253

Amarillo Area Office: 806-468-8600 Henderson Area Office: 903-657-8221

Angleton Area Office: 979-549-0215 Hillsboro Area Office: 254-582-7328

Brownwood Area Office: 325-643-1585 Huntsville Area Office: 936-291-1901

Bryan Area Office: 979-846-0548 Lubbock Area Office: 806-785-5644

Canton Area Office: 903-567-6051 Lufkin Area Office: 936-634-9900

Decatur Area Office: 940-627-3531 McKinney Area Office: 972-542-0081

Edinburg Area Office: 956-383-4928 Mount Pleasant Area Office: 903-572-5411

Edna Area Office: 361-782-7151 Ozona Area Office: 325-392-2301

El Paso Area Office: 915-855-1229 Seguin Area Office: 830-433-6367

Fort Stockton Area Office: 432-336-7585 Uvalde Area Office: 830-278-9503