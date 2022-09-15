Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
USPS Scam

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery. If clicked, the link will take the user to a site that appears to be a USPS website that asks for credit card information to have the package delivered for a fee. Authorities said this is a scam, and the postal service does not operate in such a manner. The sheriff’s office urged all residents not to click on these links or follow such fraudulent text messages.

