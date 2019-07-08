USWT Wins Cup Plus Roogie’s Goes Yard for Win in Today’s Sports Update

In a Women’s World Cup marked by European success, the United States is the last team standing. Slow at the start for the first time, the U.S. women came to life in the second half to beat the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday on second-half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. The fourth title overall for the United States also marks the first time it won back-to-back trophies. Rapinoe won the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as its top player. Alex Morgan won the Silver Boot.

Rougned Odor swatted an opposite field 3 run homer in the 11th, to avoid the series sweep, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0. After the All-Star break, the Rangers start a 4 game series on Thursday night as they host the Houston Astros.

Don’t forget, you can watch the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby live from Progressive Field in Cleveland tonight at 7pm on ESPN. The All Star game is tomorrow night at 7pm on FOX.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer has determined that resting his ailing back is more important than pitching in the All-Star Game. A three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star, Scherzer struck out 11 over seven shutout innings on Saturday against Kansas City. Hours later, Major League Baseball announced he would be replaced on the National League roster by Sonny Gray.

The San Antonio Spurs are signing free-agent forward Marcus Morris, his agency, Klutch Sports, announced via Instagram. Morris will receive a two-year, $20 million contract, with the second year being a player option. Morris was an unrestricted free agent after coming off a four-year, $20 million contract that many in the NBA considered the best bargain in the league.

And, in case you missed it, Kawhi Leonard will join the LA Clippers on a four-year, $141 million contract.