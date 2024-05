The heads of the two most prominent universities in Texas say they are now in compliance with a new state law that bans what are known as Diversity and Inclusion programs. UT System Chancellor James Milliken says they eliminated just over 300 whole and part-time positions. The head of the Texas A&M system says they fired far fewer people. But that’s because they had fewer “DEI” offices. The law was blasted by minority lawmakers this week, who feel the law is about “black and brown hate.”