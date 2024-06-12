UT-Austin Pro Palestinian Protesters Face More Punishment

TSN – Texas claims victory in federal court over the Biden Administration’s effort to interpret Title IX to include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. US District Judge Reed O’Conner of Fort Worth has ruled ruled in favor of the state’s argument that the US Department of Education failed to adhere to the appropriate notice and comments requirements when issuing its interpretation of Title IX to include first-time protections for LGBTQ + students and employees. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement saying threatening to withhold education funding by forcing states to accept transgender policies that put women in danger was plainly illegal.