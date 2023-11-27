UT Health ER’s Placed in “Divert Status”

UT Health East Texas emergency rooms were placed in “divert status” Thanksgiving Day because of a potential cybersecurity incident. Divert status indicates that patients in ambulances or air-lifts were directed to other locations for treatment. UT Health East Texas operates 10 hospitals and more than 90 clinics in the region. Over the last 9 months, cyber attacks have forced ambulances to be diverted from hospitals in Connecticut, Florida, Idaho and Pennsylvania. There have been 209 publicly reported ransomware attacks on US health care organizations in 2023.