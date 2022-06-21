Mark Patrick Header 2020
UT Medical School Tyler Wins Preliminary Accreditation

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education has granted UT Medical School in Tyler preliminary accreditation. This will allow leadership at the school  to begin recruiting the school’s first class of students for summer 2023. It’s the first medical school accreditation for Northeast Texas and the seventh for the University of Texas System. Full accreditation should come after the first class of students comes in and the school has demonstrated the effectiveness of the education program and continued compliance.

