UTAMT Prepares For Evacuation Drill

A&M-Texarkana Schedules Emergency Preparedness / Evacuation Drill

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be holding an emergency evacuation drill on the university’s Bringle Lake campus Tuesday, August 13. The exercise will commence sometime between 2:00 pm and m2:30 pm and will last several hours. This drill will involve a complete evacuation of the campus.

The full-scale exercise is designed to test the university’s ability to respond to an emergency. It also checks the university’s communications systems and procedures, and how quickly first responders can safely evacuate and secure the campus. The drill will be observed by federal, state, and local officials. The entire school will be abandoned for the duration of the exercise

.

For more information, contact A&M-Texarkana Police Chief Alex Serrano at aserrano@tamut.edu or (903) 334-6626.