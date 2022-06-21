Mid America Pet Food Header
Uvalde City Council to Consider Granting Councilman Pete Arredondo Leave of Absence from Meetings

Uvalde’s newest councilmember may be absent from future council meetings for a while. The council is holding a special meeting this evening, and one of the agenda items is considering granting a leave of absence to Councilman Pete Arredondo from future meetings. Arredondo is the police chief of the Uvalde CISD and has been criticized for how he handled the massacre at Robb Elementary School. He was elected to the council prior to the shooting and was absent from the one and only meeting held since his swearing-in. Following that meeting two weeks ago, Mayor Don Mclaughlin told reporters that he had little communication with Arredondo.

