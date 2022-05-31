Uvalde Massacre Funerals, Special Session of Legislature Considered

The Uvalde community is preparing for the funerals of 19 children and two teachers gunned down a week ago. For Jessie Rodriguez, the pain of losing his 10-year-old daughter Annabelle, and anger over the delayed police response is way too much to bear. The Justice Department says they will conduct a review of the police response to the massacre. And senators on both sides of the political aisle are holding talks on legislation to address gun violence.

After last week’s massacre in Uvalde, there are calls for a special session of the Texas legislature to consider how to prevent the next mass shooting in the Lone Star State – something legislators on both sides of the aisle say they support. Abbott addressed the calls for a special session but didn’t say whether or not one would be called. He said he expected new laws to be written.