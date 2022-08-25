Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Uvalde Police Chief Fired

Pete Arredondo

Three months to the day since the school shooting…the Uvalde school board fired police chief Pete Arredondo. Following an investigation, Arredondo was largely blamed for the flawed police response when 19 children and two teachers died. Arredondo wasn’t at the meeting citing safety concerns. His attorney is requesting arredondo be reinstated, back pay and benefits. He calls the complaint “unfounded.”

