Uvalde Police Response Controversy

They raise questions about the police response to the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Video shows parents confronting police outside the school, screaming and pleading with officers to go inside the school and confront the 18-year-old gunman. Instead, the officers were trying to prevent parents from trying to intervene. Victor Escalon, with the DPS, says the suspect had gone into a fourth-grade classroom and shot everyone inside. It took an hour for tactical units to arrive, and parents are furious with the police for their inaction, and many are demanding an investigation.