Uvalde School Police Chief Placed On Leave

Pete Arredondo

The embattled Police Chief of the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, has been placed on administrative leave. Uvalde’s superintendent says he did so because of a lack of clarity and unknown timing of when he will get any clarity. Arredondo has come under constant fire for handling last month’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary. Parents packed a city council meeting demanding they fire him. Arredondo had asked for a leave of absence from the council, and they denied that. The head of the DPS says Arredondo waited for over an hour before allowing officers to confront the school gunman.