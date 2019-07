United Way of Lamar County Volunteer Expo will be held next Friday (Jul 12) at 10:00 am at the Paris Junior College’s Ballroom. The expo features the United Way’s 24 partner agencies and other Lamar County non-profits. The expo will showcase all the volunteer opportunities that exist in Lamar County. Call Jenny Wilson 903-784-6642 for more information. Website: http://www.lamarcountyuw.org