" /> UWLC Presents Two Scholarships – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header

UWLC Presents Two Scholarships

2 hours ago

 

James Miller
Bryson Cosio
The United Way of Lamar County announced today the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards.
The first is James Miller, an Eagle Scout, who wrote the winning essay on how he had benefited from a UWLC Partner Agency, the Boys Scouts. The Boys Scouts are one of the original four partner agencies in Lamar County that received funding back in 1943.  Mr. Miller will be attending A&M University in College Station in the fall.
Bryson Cosio is the recipient of the CTE Scholarship.  This is the first year that the United Way of Lamar County has offered this scholarship.  Mr. Cosio will be enrolling in Paris Junior College’s Electrician program and plans on becoming a Journeyman Electrician.
This is the third year that the United Way of Lamar County has run a scholarship program which is open to all high school seniors in Lamar County.  For more information on programs offered by the United Way, call 903-784-6642 or visit www.lamarcountyuw.org

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     