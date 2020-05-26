UWLC Presents Two Scholarships

The United Way of Lamar County announced today the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards.

The first is James Miller, an Eagle Scout, who wrote the winning essay on how he had benefited from a UWLC Partner Agency, the Boys Scouts. The Boys Scouts are one of the original four partner agencies in Lamar County that received funding back in 1943. Mr. Miller will be attending A&M University in College Station in the fall.

Bryson Cosio is the recipient of the CTE Scholarship. This is the first year that the United Way of Lamar County has offered this scholarship. Mr. Cosio will be enrolling in Paris Junior College’s Electrician program and plans on becoming a Journeyman Electrician.