Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Vacancies On Paris City Boards, Commissions

The City of Paris seeks volunteers to serve on boards and commissions. There are vacancies on the Airport Advisory Board, Band Commission, Board of Adjustment, Building and Standards Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Authority, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Advisory Board, Paris Economic Development Corporation, Planning & Zoning Commission, and the Traffic Commission. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact Deputy City Clerk Skylar Unger at (903-784-9291 or City Clerk Janice Ellis at (903-784-9248.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     