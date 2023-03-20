Vacancies On Paris City Boards, Commissions

The City of Paris seeks volunteers to serve on boards and commissions. There are vacancies on the Airport Advisory Board, Band Commission, Board of Adjustment, Building and Standards Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Authority, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Advisory Board, Paris Economic Development Corporation, Planning & Zoning Commission, and the Traffic Commission. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact Deputy City Clerk Skylar Unger at (903-784-9291 or City Clerk Janice Ellis at (903-784-9248.