Families who are planning a summer vacation are experiencing sticker shock. Airfares are 30 percent higher compared with 2019 levels, and they continue to rise. Terence Fontaine at Texas Southern University says that labor shortages and red-hot travel demand after two years of COVID are also factoring into the higher costs. Bookings, for the most part, have stayed steady, although it’s unclear if that will change after the summer travel season.