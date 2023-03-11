According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), immunizations for school-age children decreased again for the second year in a row, leaving hundreds of thousands of children at risk from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and whooping cough. Likewise, only about 50% of children have been vaccinated against influenza (flu) this season – and more than 100 children have already lost their lives. As we continue to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and outbreaks of other vaccine-preventable diseases, it’s more important than ever to inform others about the real burden of these diseases.

https://digitalmedia.vnr1.com/2022/11/16/2022-051_VaccinateYourFamily_PSAs/

Vaccinate Your Family has created five new PSAs (4 English and 1 Spanish) featuring real people impacted by flu or COVID and who know the value of vaccines. These PSAs aim to raise awareness about the seriousness of these vaccine-preventable diseases and share what can happen if people choose not to vaccinate.

Please help us save lives by empowering people with information so they can make informed choices about vaccination for themselves and their families.

