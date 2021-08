CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic today and every Friday morning from 9-11 a.m. in the main lobby of the hospital until further notice. The available vaccines include Moderna (2-doses, ages 18 and older), Pfizer (2-doses, ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (1-dose, ages 18 and older), Appointments are not required, but a parent or guardian must accompany anyone 17 and younger.