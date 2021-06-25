" /> Vaccination Clinics Slated for July In Paris – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Bobcat of North Texas Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Vaccination Clinics Slated for July In Paris

Dave Kirkpatrick 2 hours ago

The Paris – Lamar County Health District will be hosting a FREE COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Clinic at the Dairy Queen in Powderly, TX, on Tuesday, July 13th  from 9am to 3pm. They  will be offering the Moderna Vaccine for those 18 and older, the J&J for those 18 and older and the Pfizer for those 12 and older. Call (903) 785-4561 ext. 240 with any questions.

 

PJC will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, July 19 in the Workforce Training Center, from 7am to noon. The clinic is a joint project of the PJC Nursing Department and the Paris-Lamar County Health Department. Vaccination shots produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will all be available.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     