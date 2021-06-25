Vaccination Clinics Slated for July In Paris

The Paris – Lamar County Health District will be hosting a FREE COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Clinic at the Dairy Queen in Powderly, TX, on Tuesday, July 13th from 9am to 3pm. They will be offering the Moderna Vaccine for those 18 and older, the J&J for those 18 and older and the Pfizer for those 12 and older. Call (903) 785-4561 ext. 240 with any questions.

PJC will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, July 19 in the Workforce Training Center, from 7am to noon. The clinic is a joint project of the PJC Nursing Department and the Paris-Lamar County Health Department. Vaccination shots produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will all be available.