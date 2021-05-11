Vaccinations and Schools

It appears that starting tomorrow, kids 12 to 15 will be able to get the Pfizer covid vaccine. Zeph Capo, president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers is hopeful that will make an impact. He says a new study from University of Kentucky researchers shows school re-openings in Texas last fall led to a big jump in cases. According to the new report, schools were so full that social distancing was difficult. It indicated the reopening led to at least 43 thousand more covid cases and 800 deaths in the first two months.