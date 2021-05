Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs will hold a free Walk-In “First dose” Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic tomorrow from 9am-3pm in the front lobby. Those getting the shot must be able to come back June 9 from 9am – noon for the second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for everyone aged 12 and older. Parental consent is required for minors receiving the vaccine.