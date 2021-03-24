" /> Vaccines For Everyone In Texas, Oklahoma Begins On Monday – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Morrell banner

Vaccines For Everyone In Texas, Oklahoma Begins On Monday

1 hour ago

Everyone age 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas beginning Monday. The Texas Department of State Health Services expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers in multiple parts of the state have made great strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups. DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line. Oklahoma has also opened up their vaccines to everyone over the age of 16.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     