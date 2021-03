Starting today, everyone over the age of 16 in Texas will be eligible for the COVID vaccine. But public health experts like Dr. Tim Callaghan says this is not good for everybody. The A&M Professor worries this will widen the gap in vaccine access. The state health department is still asking providers to make sure people 80 and older remain a priority. 16 and 17-year-olds are only eligible for the Phizer vaccine.