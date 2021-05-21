Vaccines In Paris, Friday 05.22

The Paris Lamar County Health District Covid Center will continue offering free vaccinations from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson today from 9a-4p at 1128 Clarksville St. You may register at paristexas.gov but walk-ins are also welcome. Wheelchairs and vaccinations in your vehicle are available for the disabled. Free Covid Testing is also available by appointment by calling 903-715-0422 or by texting 903-568-0646.

*The Paris ISD will be partnering with the Puckett Family Clinic of Honey Grove to provide Pfizer COVID Vaccinations today for eligible students 12 years of age and over. The shots will be given at Paris HS and Paris Jr High but students from Travis High School of Choice and Crockett Intermediate School are also eligible to receive them. To get shot, students need signed permission from a parent and must fill out required forms.