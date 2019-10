The Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center presents Andrea Doss Artist and Illustrator Storybook Painting Workshop Saturday from 11am till 2pm at the Museum 1115 Bonham St. Students from age 8 – 14 will create a work of art that expresses a story. The cost is $30.00 per student and all supplies are provided. For more info or to register call 903-905-4099.