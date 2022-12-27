Van Linked To Mississippi Escapees Found In Wood County

Traverro Mcelroy, Tyler Charles Payne

A van believed to be used by two inmates who escaped from the jail in Jackson, Mississippi, has been found underwater in Wood County. The escapee, 36-year-old Traverro Mcelroy, was jailed for possessing a firearm and murder, and 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne was behind bars for car-jacking. The stolen white van found in Wood County belonged to Belmont Church which was burglarized overnight Sunday in Mississippi. Authorities said a witness reported a white man pushing the van into the water. Anyone with information should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201.