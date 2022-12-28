Van Recovered From Lake Fork Linked To Mississippi Escapees

Traverro Mcelroy, Tyler Charles Payne

Hinds County Sheriff ( Courtesy KLTV)

An inmate who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail and authorities in Mississippi captured him again. Tyler Payne, 31, and another inmate were reported missing from the Hinds County Jail on Christmas morning. They stole a white van from a nearby church and drove west, where Wood County recovered it from Lake Fork. Payne had been in custody in Oklahoma on multiple charges, including assault and battery, resisting arrest, and carjacking. Payne and his accomplice, fellow inmate Traverro McElroy, 36, remain at large. They held McElroy for murder, and both men could be armed and dangerous.