Van Zandt County Commissioner Killed In Storm

Storms in Van Zandt County killed Precinct 2 Commissioner Virgil Melton, 76, and critically injured his wife Janice, 73, on Monday night. State Troopers said Melton was driving near Farm-to-Market Road 279 near Edom at about 8:00 pm when a tree fell on the cab of his truck. He died at the scene. Before serving as a commissioner, Melton served two tours of duty in Vietnam, had a career as a Dallas Police Officer, and worked in the criminal court system.

