State Troopers have identified the two people killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday night in Van Zandt County. Investigators say a vehicle ran off the road, hit several trees and ended up in a ditch near Mabank. Two passengers in the vehicle, 65-year-old Thomas Eugene Bickerstaff Jr. of Duncanville and 38-year-old William Fredrick Sherrard of Mabank were pronounced at the scene. The driver and another passenger were injured.