Two Dead In Van Zandt County Crash

From DPS

Troopers responded Sunday to a one vehicle fatal crash on SH-198, six miles north of the city of Mabank in Van Zandt County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2000 Buick LeSabre, Susan Sherrard, 66, of Mabank was traveling south on SH-198 when for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle went off the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck several trees and then traveled back to the left, across the road and into the ditch. The driver was transported to Presbyterian Hospital – Kaufman, in stable condition. A passenger in the front right seat, Thomas Eugene Bickerstaff Jr., 65, of Duncanville was pronounced at the scene by Judge Wade McMillan and was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Mabank. A backseat passenger, who was riding unrestrained, Lisa May Adair, 39, of Mabank was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition. Another back seat passenger, also riding unrestrained, William Fredrick Sherrard, 39, of Mabank was pronounced at the scene by Judge Wade McMillan and was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Mabank.