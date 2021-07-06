Van Zandt County Fatal Crashes

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-110 Sunday evening, approximately two miles south of Grand Saline in Van Zandt County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that a 2000 Nissan Frontier driver traveled southbound on SH-110 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and traveled into the west ditch. The driver overcorrected to the left and traveled across SH-110 and then into the east ditch. The driver attempted to steer back to the right when the vehicle began to roll. The unrestrained driver, Heleudad G. Lopez of Grand Saline, was ejected and pronounced at the scene by Judge Wade McMillan. The crash remains under investigation.

DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash Saturday evening on FM-2339 in Van Zandt County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that a 2001 Hyundai Accent driver traveled east on FM-2339 down a slight grade. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the south ditch, where the car struck a culvert and began to roll. They transported the male juvenile driver and two male juvenile passengers to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital–Tyler in critical condition. Judge Shinn pronounced a 14-year-old female passenger at the scene.