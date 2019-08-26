Van Zandt County Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking in East Texas

TYLER, Texas – A 55-year-old Canton, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew D. DeSarno.

Andrew Mark Harris pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine today before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.

According to information presented in court, on July 14, 2018, Harris was stopped for a traffic violation in Van Zandt County, Texas, and found to be in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine. During the investigation, Harris admitted to being responsible for the distribution of between 50 and 200 grams of methamphetamine. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 22, 2019 and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

Under federal statutes, Harris faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.