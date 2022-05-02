Hess Lawn Mower Header
Van Zandt County Sheriff Resigns

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix has announced his resignation following his arrest and indictment. They are accusing him of lying to investigators when he swore one of his deputies did not strike a handcuffed jail inmate. Hendrix’s resignation letter says he will step down on May 14. Hendrix, his chief deputy, and a sheriff’s sergeant were all indicted for obstructing investigators looking into the actions of former chief deputy Craig Shelton. Hendrix’s lawyers called the indictment “baseless” and added that “the sheriff looks forward to defending the allegations in court.”

