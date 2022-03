On Thursday, March 10, Chisum ISD will host an exhibition showcasing the works of our Chisum High School Art students. This exhibition will host 2022 and selected 2021 VASE artworks, 2022 State VASE qualifiers, and selected 2022 Junior VASE artworks. The reception will be held in the lobby of the performing arts center at Chisum ISD, 3250 S Church St., starting at 6:00 PM. Light refreshments will be served followed by a slideshow presentation of student honors.