Vegas Resorts And Texas Lawmakers Work To Propose Bringing Casino Gambling To Texas

6 hours ago

On Tuesday, two Texas lawmakers filed legislation backed by Las Vegas Sands’ gaming empire that would legalize casino gambling in Texas. Rep. John Kuempel R-Seguin, in the House, and Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, in the Senate filed the legislation. The proposals would create special casino licenses for four “destination resorts” in the state’s four most significant metropolitan areas: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. At the same time, it would establish a Texas Gaming Commission to regulate casinos, tax table games, and slot machines and separately legalize sports betting.

