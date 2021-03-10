Vegas Resorts And Texas Lawmakers Work To Propose Bringing Casino Gambling To Texas

On Tuesday, two Texas lawmakers filed legislation backed by Las Vegas Sands’ gaming empire that would legalize casino gambling in Texas. Rep. John Kuempel R-Seguin, in the House, and Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, in the Senate filed the legislation. The proposals would create special casino licenses for four “destination resorts” in the state’s four most significant metropolitan areas: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. At the same time, it would establish a Texas Gaming Commission to regulate casinos, tax table games, and slot machines and separately legalize sports betting.