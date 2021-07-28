" />Vehicle Accident Kills Mt Pleasant Man – EastTexasRadio.com
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Rocky Point Adventures Header
cypress basin hospice

Vehicle Accident Kills Mt Pleasant Man

Clint Cooper 3 hours ago

Tuesday morning at 10:31, first responders worked a two-vehicle accident on W. Ferguson in front of Car Mart. A Buick LeSabre was traveling on Elyse St. southbound and collided into the side of a white Dodge Caliber traveling westbound on Ferguson. The driver of the Buick was Eddie Johnson, 63, of Mt Pleasant, pronounced at the scene. The other driver and a passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     