Vehicle Accident Kills Mt Pleasant Man

Tuesday morning at 10:31, first responders worked a two-vehicle accident on W. Ferguson in front of Car Mart. A Buick LeSabre was traveling on Elyse St. southbound and collided into the side of a white Dodge Caliber traveling westbound on Ferguson. The driver of the Buick was Eddie Johnson, 63, of Mt Pleasant, pronounced at the scene. The other driver and a passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.