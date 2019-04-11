Venison Sausage Products Recalled Due To Mislabeling

Yoakum Packing Co., a Yoakum, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 12,388 pounds of smoked venison

sausage that contains pork products that were not represented on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

The fully cooked smoked venison sausage containing beef, pork, and other nonmeat products items were produced from May 3, 2017, through March 22, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

– 2.5-lb. plastic wrapped bags containing frozen sausage links of “VENISON Smoked Sausage – FULLY COOKED – KEEP REFRIGERATED” and case code 35710 or 35712 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2216” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retailers in the state of Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine labeling verification by FSIS on April 10, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.