Very Cold Temps on the Way

After a warm New Years Day with some morning showers and a few thunderstorms, winter will return with the passage of a strong cold front Saturday night. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front with sub-freezing temperatures expected by sunrise Sunday. There is a slight chance of light rain, possibly mixing with light snow. No snow accumulations are expected. Sunday will be cold with highs in the 40s and morning wind chills in the teens and 20s. Folks should take this week to make preparations to protect people, pets, pipes and plants from the weekend cold.