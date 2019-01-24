Veterans Land Board Loans For Federal Employees Frozen

Today,announced that due to the federal government shutdown, the Veterans Land Board unanimously voted to place a freeze on loan payments for federal employees who are Veterans and hold a home or land loan with the Veterans Land Board. To be eligible, Veterans must contact their loan servicer and provide verification of furlough.

“Our Veterans are a valuable asset to our nation and the great State of Texas. In the wake of the government shutdown, the Veterans Land Board remains committed to ensuring our veterans are able to provide for their families,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “Many of our Veterans return home from battle and continue to serve our nation by working for the federal government. The loss of income resulting from furloughs poses a significant threat to our Veterans financial stability. It is the duty of the Veterans Land board to ensure Texas’ Veterans are not affected by a situation outside of their control.”

Federal Employee Forbearance Eligibility Criteria: