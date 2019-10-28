Veterans Statue To Be Unveiled In Sulphur Springs

The Hopkins County Veterans Memorial Committee will hold a very important dedication ceremony on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00pm in downtown Sulphur Springs, Texas to unveil the life-sized bronze sculpture of a disabled soldier and his service dog, entitled FREEDOM IS NEVER FREE, commissioned by the HC Freedom Ball Committee and sponsored by Mickey McKenzie and family. Also, the names of Hopkins County Patriots, Killed in Action (KIA), recently engraved on the Memorial Walls will be read aloud and commemorated and dedicated by Veterans of Hopkins County.

Very special guests will be Mickey McKenzie and family; and U.S. House of Representative Congressman John Ratcliffe, Texas District 4