Victim Stabbed, Suspect Shot in Paris Home Invasion Robbery

8 hours ago

 

 

Released by Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

Paris 9-1-1 received a call of a home invasion robbery and assault at 8 AM this morning at a residence in the 2100 block of Clarksville street. Officers arrived to find an elderly female who had been beaten and stabbed along with the suspect still in the residence.  The suspect jumped through a window and was captured outside the residence by other officers.  The suspect had a gunshot wound to one of his legs. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Paris EMS as was the suspect.

