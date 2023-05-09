Victims Identified In Allen Mall Shootings

All 8 victims of the Allen mall shootings Saturday afternoon have been positively identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday. The victims included three young children and five adults. They were 35-year-old Cindy Cho, 37-year-old Kyu Cho and 3-year-old James Cho of Plano, two elementary school students from Wylie, 11-year-old fourth-grader Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old second-grader Sofia Mendoza, 26-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda, of McKinney, an engineer; 32-year-old Elio Cumana-Rivas, of Dallas; and 20-year-old Christian LaCour, a security guard at the mall. Six people who were injured in the shootings are still hospitalized.