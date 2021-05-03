" /> Victims Identified in Lamar County Murders – EastTexasRadio.com
Victims Identified in Lamar County Murders

2 hours ago

James and Carylon Elrod

Lamar County investigators have identified the victims of a double homicide as 53-year-old Ronald Edward Hostetler Jr of Paris and 38-year-old  Cassie Mullens Head  of Wright City, Oklahoma. They were murdered at a residence in the northwestern part of the county. James Henry Elrod III has been charged with 2 counts of murder, and he and  Carylon Lynell Elrod are charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They were arrested after they were found hiding in a camper in Haworth, Oklahoma. Authorities had received information from McCurtain County deputies that the pair had been seen in Idabel in the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen from the victims.

