The women killed in the A&M-Commerce shooting incident Monday were 19-year-old Deja Matts, of Garland, a freshman at the university and her 20-year-old sister, Abbaney Matts. The toddler who was injured is the two-year-old son of Abbaney Matts. A hospital treated and released him. Authorities arrested the suspected killer is 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith for Capital Murder. He is the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney. He was not a student at the university.