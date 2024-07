The DPS has released the identities of the two people killed Thursday when a twin-engine Cessna crashed into a construction site shortly after take-off from the McKinney airport. 67-year-old pilot Michael Lewis from Forney and 53-year-old passenger Gustavo Moreno of Royse City were pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-five-year-old Randy Williams was critically injured. The plane was registered to Hunger Relief Ministries of Forney.