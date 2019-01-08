Video: Be The One In The Fight Against Human Trafficking

Human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world, with Texas being the largest hub in the nation. To combat this widespread epidemic, HHS stands alongside the Office of the Attorney General in the fight against human trafficking.

Learn how traffickers find and control people, red flags to watch out for and how to report suspicious activity in this OAG training video highlighting cases prosecuted in Texas.

HHSC has launched the Human Trafficking Resource Center to provide HHS staff and contracted health care providers with educational resources to identify and help people affected by human trafficking.

Health care providers have a unique opportunity to become the first point of contact in identifying and connecting Texans who have been trafficked with available resources. Establishing a rapport is the first step in helping those affected regain their power.

Together, every Texan can protect and help those who have been trafficked heal and bring offenders to justice.